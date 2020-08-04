Saffron Barker Announces Her Own ‘Swim Collection’ In Cut-Out Tie-Dye Bathing Suit

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing collection with fashion brand In The Style and has announced that her next line will consist of swimwear.

The 20-year-old stunned in a yellow cut-out tie-dye swimsuit that displayed her decolletage and her underboob area. Barker went barefoot for the occasion and decorated her toenails with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, a number of bracelets, and small earrings. The blond beauty styled her long wavy blond hair up and placed a pair of white sunglasses on top of her head.

Barker was snapped sitting on a large black staircase outdoors in front of a pool. She rested both arms behind her and tilted her head up to the right. Barker kept her eyes closed and sported a subtle smile. She pushed her chest forward while stretching one leg closer to the camera.

In the tags, she credited In The Style for her attire. For her caption, Barker revealed that she has another collection with the brand coming soon that will be a “swim collection.” The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, described the new LINE as “unreal” and stated that the sizes will range from a size 4 to 24. After her previous two collections sold out very fast, she informed that fans will need to be ready this Sunday when it goes live on the brand’s app and website.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 116,000 likes and over 860 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Will definitely be buying some swimsuits off there,” one user wrote.

“This is going to be fire. Congratulations, can’t wait to see it xxx,” another person shared.

“Eeekkk love me some good swimwear. I can’t wait to see the pieces! Always proud of you superstar,” remarked a third fan.

“YOU LOOK UNREAL,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Last week, Barker went overseas to Greece and updated fans with a number of eye-catching snapshots from her vacation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black swimsuit that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Barker went barefoot and covered her eyes with large black shades. She kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and wore her hair in a high ponytail. Barker posed on her knees on top of an outdoor sunbed in front of a dreamy blue sky and the sea.