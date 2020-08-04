Whitney Simmons Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Skintight Outfit For Latest Workout

Fitness model Whitney Simmons took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, August 3, to post a new workout video in which she trained her back.

The model flaunted her sculpted figure in a green sports bra and gray shorts. The top included thin straps and showed off plenty of skin along her upper body, drawing the eye to her muscular back and arms. A gap between the top and bottoms showed off Whitney’s toned tummy.

On her lower half, the spandex shorts rose high on her hips and extended to the tops of her thighs, contouring to her pert backside and leaving the length of her sculpted legs exposed. Whitney completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and pulled her long, blond tresses back into a low ponytail that trailed down her back.

The workout took place in a gym where Whitney used a variety of equipment, including a cable machine, a small barbell, dumbbells, and an exercise bench. She demonstrated a total of four sets of exercises that were split into individual video clips in the post. At the end of the video-set, Whitney invited her followers to train with her on the Alive by Whitney Simmons app.

The first set of exercises were carried out on the cable machine. The fitness trainer began with kayak rows, pulling the bar down across her body, and then switching sides. She followed the rows with straight-arm pulldowns, in which she pulled the bar down to her waist in repetitive movements.

The second superset included bent-over close-grip rows and bicep curls. Both moves were completed with a barbell for resistance. Whitney moved into dumbbell pullovers in the third slide, laying back on a bench with the weight held behind her head. She pushed the weight up toward the ceiling.

The fourth slide showed the final superset, which featured the seated underhand row and concentration curls. Both moves were completed on the floor with the cable machine.

In the caption of the post, Whitney wrote out the activities in the routine and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She told her fans that it was a beautiful day for a back day and that she threw in some bicep training to the mix too. She also encouraged them to check out more at-home and gym-based routines on her app.

