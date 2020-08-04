Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Bares Cleavage In See-Through Black Shirt While On A Sidewalk

Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders flaunted her curves in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed in a sleek black ensemble which included a mesh shirt that showed off her ample assets.

The fitness model had been showcasing her athletic figure in several bikini photos of late, but for this update she put her fashion style on display along with her eye-catching figure. She was shot on the street for the photograph.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – was on a sidewalk and tagged her location as Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California. The passersby were blurred out, but the stunning television personality was in focus. She wore her long auburn-colored hair parted to the left, and wavy as it draped down her shoulders. Sonders was captured from the thighs up with her body turned. She looked off-camera with her mouth slightly agape, and had a sensual look across her gorgeous face.

The 33-year-old rocked a revealing black outfit. Sonders had on a mesh see-through top that was long-sleeve, with a plunging neckline, and had a floral pattern covering her breasts. She sported matching tight jeans, and a belt with a gold buckle. The well-known golfer held onto a purse with both hands, and accessorized with large hoop earrings, two necklaces, and a gold watch. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage and sideboob in the scintillating top.

In the caption, Sonders encouraged her fans to shine on, and mentioned feeling wonderful. She tagged photographer Collin Stark and included a heart emoji before uploading the pic late Monday.

Many of the Michigan State University alum’s 480,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sidewalk snap, and more than 5,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. Sonders received more than 110 comments, as her replies were flooded with fire and different-colored heart emoji. Models Katie Kearney and Tanya Tate responded with emoji, and fans littered the comment section with compliments.

“Just absolutely stunning beauty, gorgeous Holly,” one admirer wrote.

“Internet isn’t ready for this pic,” an Instagram user commented.

“Hollyyyyyyy 4 President!!!!!!” one excited follower replied.

“Where’d your engagement ring go?” a keen-eyed fan asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Sonders flaunted her rock-hard abs and killer assets in a tan-colored bikini. She posed on the beach with her fiancee “Vegas Dave” Oancea. The couple wore face masks as they posed for two photos. That upload earned more than 9,400 likes and nearly 300 comments.