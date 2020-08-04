Abigail Ratchford Sparkles In A Revealing Black Bodysuit

Abigail Ratchford wowed her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share on the platform. Taking to the outlet on Monday, August 3, the model posted a sultry image of herself rocking a seriously sexy look.

Abigail lounged on a wooden staircase in the seductive snap. She looked off to the side, her green eyes fixed on a point off-camera, her brows arched. Her lips were slightly parted, her pearly white teeth on full display.

Abigail rolled back her sun-kissed shoulders and rested her elbows behind her. She brushed one hand along her hip.

The brunette bombshell wore a bodysuit that emphasized her chest. The garment featured thin straps that circled around her shoulders. It boasted a V-shaped neckline that dipped low on her voluptuous bust, showcasing her ample cleavage.

Abigail paired the one-piece with a metallic gray overlay that she wore as a skirt. The sheer garment glittered. A black jacket draped over one arm.

As for her jewelry, Abigail opted to accessorize with a full glam look, most noticeably chandelier earrings that dripped in diamonds down to her shoulders. She also wore silver rings on her fingers.

Her licorice-colored locks were styled in a ponytail. The two front pieces were parted in the middle and curved around her cheekbones, framing her face.

Abigail’s nails were painted with a bright white polish.

Abigail’s millions of followers were quick to react in the comment section of the post, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While some opted to reply with rows of flame and heart-eye emoji, others chose to send her lengthier messages.

Some fans were in awe of her beauty.

“Dam woman just spectacular,” fawned one fan, punctuating their comment with two flame emoji.

“Devastatingly Beautiful @abigailratchford,” said a second person.

Others just wanted to propose.

“Marry me,” declared a third social media user, following up their message with a crying face.

“Theres wifey,” wrote a fourth follower.

As of press time, Abigail’s Instagram upload reached more than 53,000 likes and close to 700 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Abigail frequently shares racy shots on her Instagram account. One of her most recent updates featured her flaunting her assets in black lingerie. In that snap, she sat on a bed, wearing almost nothing but a lacy bra-and-panty set. The sheer garments showed off her voluptuous chest and tanned and toned midriff. She paired the outfit with an open, white button-down shirt and thigh-high stockings. Her legs seemed to stretch on forever.