Celebrity Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Stuns In A Red Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

Celeb fitness guru Kathryn Freeman took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 2, to share a sexy snap of herself rocking a red-hot dress that showcased all of her curves — much to the delight of her 1.6 million followers, who were quick to voice their opinions in the comment section of the post.

Kathryn stood in front of a neutral-colored wall, which only served to bring out the bold color of the cranberry frock. She stared directly at the camera, her body tilted to the side. Her lips were pursed in a straight line. One hand tugged at her long tresses, while her other arm was bent at the elbow, her hand placed behind her head.

The red dress featured straps that curved around her shoulders. The low-cut, sweetheart neckline showcased her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The hip-hugging garment accentuated Kathryn’s toned and taut midriff — as well as her curvaceous derriere, which was the focal point of the image. As she arched her back, her booty popped and her chest puffed out.

Though the frock ended right at her knees, it also boasted a sultry, thigh-high slit that showed off some serious skin.

Kathryn paired the ensemble with strappy nude heels.

She wore her dark hair deeply parted and styled in dreadlocks that transitioned into tight waves. Her strands tumbled down her back, reaching her backside. She tugged at one loose piece with her free hand.

As for her jewelry, Kathryn opted to accessorize with a dainty gold necklace and her engagement ring.

As Kathryn normally does on Instagram, she captioned the post with a motivational message to all of her fans. Her followers flocked to the comments in droves, eager to shower Kathryn with compliments and praise.

“A true goddess,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their comment with heart-eye emoji and smiley faces blowing kisses.

“Breathtaking,” shared another person.

“GORGEOUS,” exclaimed a third fan, writing in all-caps.

“Looking too good u go girl,” complimented a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the upload garnered more than 26,000 likes and hit nearly 300 comments.

