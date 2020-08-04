Daisey O’Donnell Flaunts Her Fantastic Physique In A Black & White Bikini: ‘Class Is Timeless’

Daisey O’Donnell served up a steamy look for the camera in her most recent Instagram photo on Monday. The model went scantily clad as she revealed in the caption of the upload that class is something she’s believes to be timeless.

In the racy shot, Daisey looked like a blond bombshell as she sported a skimpy black and white striped string bikini. The top tied around her neck and behind her back while boasting a low cut that accentuated her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also highlighted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms laced over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. The garment also emphasized her flat tummy and toned abs, while putting her long, lean legs on full display in the process.

She accessorized the style with a pair of oversize sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a matching bracelet on her wrist. She rocked a dainty chain around her neck and a dangling bellybutton ring as well.

Daisey sat on a boat with her back arched for the shot. She and one hand resting behind her as the other came up to touch her hair. She bent her knees and wore a smoldering expression on her face.

A large Louis Vuitton bag sat next to her. She geotagged her location as Marbella, Spain. In the background, a stunning ocean view, a patch of green foliage and a cloudy sky were all visible.

Daisey had her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that were tied back into a ponytail behind her head and fell down her back while blowing in the wind.

Daisey’s 976,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the pic. The post garnered more than 34,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

“This is so fabb,” one follower wrote.

“So fine,” remarked another.

“You are so unreal OMG,” a third social media user gushed.

“Such an angel,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her revealing uploads. She’s become known for rocking skimpy bathing suits, stunning lingerie, and teeny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently delighted her followers when she posed in a pair of sexy denim shorts with white sneakers. To date, that post has reeled in more than 26,000 likes and over 200 comments.