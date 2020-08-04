Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Athleisure Wear

Instagram fitness model Katya Elise Henry stunned her 7.6 million followers on Monday, August 3, showing off her curvy physique in a two-photo slideshow — much to the delight of her fans, who voiced their support for her look in the comments.

Katya wore an olive green workout ensemble. The crop top clung tightly to her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous bust. The garment featured a criss-cross design in front, tying around her back. The positioning of the fabric made a cut-out on the back of the top. She showed off a peek at her toned and taut midriff.

The matching green leggings dipped low on her abdomen but rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure. The skintight pants emphasized Katya’s famously curvaceous derriere. The leggings reached her calves.

Katya modeled on a bed. Her long, dark locks fell down one shoulder. She accessorized with hoop earrings, a bracelet, and multiple rings on her fingers. Her nails were painted a light pink.

In the first picture, Katya smiled widely at the camera, her pearly white teeth on full display. She kneeled on the duvet, using her arms to steady herself. She arched her back, which made her booty pop. Her backside was the focal point of the photo.

She laid down on the mattress in the second shot, resting her head on the bed as well. This time, though Katya’s eyes were still fixed on the lens, she wore a more forlorn look on her face, her lips closed in a straight line. Her arm tattoo, as well as her rib ink, were visible to fans.

Katya’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the Instagram set in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise.

“Gorgeous,” replied one social media user, punctuating their comment with three smiley faces with heart eyes.

“That outfit is amazing on you beautiful,” shared a second person, following up their message with several flame emoji, multiple red hearts, and three peach emoji.

“Those damn curves tho!” exclaimed a third follower, including a row of emoji. “You bad bad bad.”

“Simply GORGEOUS,” declared a fourth fan in all-caps.

As of press time, the slideshow reached more than 74,000 likes and racked up over 400 comments.

This is not the only time that Katya used a bed to pose seductively. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently shared a picture of herself splayed across the mattress, wearing nothing but a zip-up hoodie and matching panties.