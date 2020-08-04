‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Tries To Escape, Chloe Returns With Info On Eve

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 reveal that things will begin to heat up in Salem as the week rolls forward.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) continue to be tormented by his captor, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Ben will try to resist that mind control techniques that Eve and her henchmen are using. However, it will be very hard for him to resist.

During the episode, Ben will attempt to break free from his prison and escape Eve’s clutches. However, it seems that he may be unsuccessful when he tries to flee the scene.

Fans may remember that Ben was taken by Eve just moments after walking down the aisle with the love of his life, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) on their wedding day.

The pair thought they were headed off to live happily ever after. Sadly, they were mistaken when a bomb went off and caused chaos at the church. Ben then went missing, and Ciara has been searching frantically for him ever since.

With the help of her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), her brother Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and her niece/friend Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), they tracked Ben to New York City and believe that he may be with Eve, the woman whose daughter Ben killed during his days as the necktie killer.

Chris Haston / NBC

While the gang is in NYC, they’ll bump into former Salem resident, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Chloe and Eve were close friends and she’ll reportedly offer Ciara and her family some key information about what Eve has been up to in recent months.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be furious when he finds out that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) has been manipulating the situation with her daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and her unborn baby.

Allie originally wanted her former step-father, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to adopt her child, but Sami persuaded him to let go of that idea, as she urged Allie to allow her brother, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny, raise the child.

Sonny will blast Sami for her actions, and she’ll likely have something to say about his unkind words. Meanwhile, Allie will make a big decision about the baby’s adoption, and it’s sure to have a life-changing impact one at least one person in Salem. It may also cause a big rift in her family.