Lori Harvey Soaks Up Some Sun In A Sexy Watercolor Bikini While At The Pool

Lori Harvey took to her Instagram account on Monday evening to share a racy new post with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves while rocking a revealing ensemble as she relaxed outside in the summer sun.

In the sexy snap, Lori looked smoking hot as she rocked a colorful watercolor bikini. The skimpy top featured a yellow, blue, green, and red pattern and was strapless, which flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms wrapped tightly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some trendy sunglasses. She wore a gold chain around her neck as well.

Lori sat on the edge of a swimming pool with one foot in the water and the other stretched out in front of her. She had both of her hands resting behind her for balance and her knees bent. She arched her back and tilted her head towards the sky as she soaked up some sunlight with a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the shot, rolling green hills were visible.

She wore her dark hair pulled away from her face. She styled the long locks in straight strands that were tied into a ponytail behind her head.

Lori’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 186,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the pic to leave over 960 messages in the comments section during that time.

“This baby here so gorgeous!” one follower declared.

“Goals right now. I’d love to be chillin out like that,” another stated.

“You are everything,” a third comment read.

“You are showing tf out today sis,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing some skin in scanty outfits in her snaps. She’s been known to rock racy bathing suits, tight pants, and teeny tops in her online pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori recently flaunted her fantastic figure as she donned a black high-waisted bikini with one strap. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s collected racked up than 204,000 likes and over 1,000 comments to date.