Cindy Prado Stuns In ‘The Perfect Little Summer Set’ On Instagram

Cindy Prado took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 2, to share a multi-photo update with fans. She showed off her white crop top and matching skirt in various poses, much to the delight of her 1.5 million followers. Cindy tagged the location of the pictures as Miami Beach, Florida.

The model sported a tiny top with thin straps that circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The garment featured a sultry keyhole cut-out at the cleavage, giving the ensemble a slightly sexy vibe. Strings were tied into a bow at the neckline. A hint of her tanned and toned midriff was on display.

The skintight skirt dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique. The waistband boasted drawstrings tied into a bow. The short skirt reached her thighs, showing off her long legs, which seemed to stretch on forever. Cindy completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, white, strappy shoes that laced up her calves, and a purse.

Cindy’s hair was a chocolate brown at the roots, quickly transitioning into a caramel-colored hue. Her tresses were parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulders and back in beachy waves.

In the first shot, the model bent her arms at the elbows and placed her hands at the hem of her shirt, tugging it slightly up her body and showing more skin. The second image zoomed in closer to Cindy, her lips pursed together. She modeled from the side.

The third picture showed Cindy head-on. She looked to the side and gazed into the distance. This photo showed off her accessories, including several necklaces, gold hoops, and multiple rings on her fingers.

The fourth picture was taken from farther away. Cindy appeared mid-strut, her attention once again focused elsewhere. She gripped onto her bag with one hand. The fifth and final snap looked almost identical to the previous shot.

In the comment section of the post, Cindy’s fans were eager to gush over her good looks and tell her how much they loved her ensemble.

“Very Cute Look @cindyprado,” shared one follower, punctuating their message with three green hearts.

“Nice outfit Cindy @cindyprado,” replied another, including a thumbs-up emoji.

“@cindyprado So so gorgeous bae,” wrote a third fan, following up their comment with multiple smiley faces and a flame emoji.

“Such a cute set,” added a fourth social media user, including a smiley face with heart eyes.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow received more than 24,000 likes and over 300 comments.