Brennah Black Poses Seductively In A Netted Bodysuit: ‘Just Don’t Get The Wrong Impression’

Brennah Black left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post on Monday night. The stunning model showed some skin in a racy ensemble as she revealed in the caption of the pic that fans shouldn’t get the wrong impression.

In the sultry snap, Brennah looked like a total smokeshow while she sported a barely there black netted bodysuit. The garment featured long sleeves, but not straps as her back was care and her toned shoulders were exposed.

The outfit featured a thong bottom, and clung tightly to her tiny waist and flat tummy while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. The see-through material gave fans an eyeful of her bronzed skin as well.

Brennah sat on a beige rug for the shot. She had legs apart and her hands resting in front of her. She tilted her head to the side and leaned forward a bit as she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, sunlight streamed through thick green foliage.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Brennah has accumulated more than 588,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made quick work of showing their appreciation for the pic by clicking the like button more than 2,600 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Whatever the impression is, it definitely is not wrong!” one follower declared.

“Simply beautiful you are,” another stated.

“My impression of you will never go anywhere. Great to see you,” a third social media user wrote.

“In my opinion you are the most beautiful of all the beautiful girls in the world, and are simply the best of the best when it comes to Instagram models. You rock sweet girl,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her insane curves in her online snaps. She’s often spotted wearing scanty bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she stunned in a white thong bikini that flashed her round booty and sideboob while hitting the beach. To date, that post has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 490 comments.