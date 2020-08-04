Dolly Castro Tantalizes In A Teeny Black String Bikini During ‘Golden Hour’

Dolly Castro went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday night. The sexy model flashed her curvaceous body while serving up a look for the camera during what she called “golden hour” in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Dolly looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a skimpy black string bikini. The top top featured thin spaghetti straps that fastened around her neck and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair or large gold earrings and a ring on her finger. She also rocked pink polish on her fingernails.

Dolly sat on an outdoor couch for the shot. She had both of her hands resting behind her and her shoulders back. She arched her back slightly and tilted her head towards the ground as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a mirror could be seen, which gave fans a peek at her toned back in the reflection.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in sleek strands that were pulled back into a bun at the base of her head.

Many of Dolly’s over 6.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 84,000 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 1,100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look gorgeous sweetheart show me some more skin,” one follower gushed.

“Dolly you’re Beautiful!!” another wrote.

“Hard work and dedication pay off right there,” declared a third social media user.

“I love your Beautiful abs,” a fourth comment read.

The model has seems to have no qualms about flaunting her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dolly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black bikini with gold chain straps as she climbed out of the swimming pool on a sunny day. To date, that post has raked in more than 146,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.