Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Toned Physique In A Green Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Fitness model Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest upload. She shared a three-photo set of herself showing off her toned figure in workout gear on Monday, August 3.

Qimmah wore an olive green sports bra that stretched across her chest, the brand name emblazoned on the top. The garment featured a U-shaped neckline, which flaunted her ample cleavage and buxom bust. Her sculpted midriff and enviable abs were on full display, as was her sparkling belly button piercing.

She sported matching leggings, the waistband the same black hue as the bottom of the bra, boasting the brand’s logo. The pants dipped low on her lower abdomen.

Qimmah’s dark hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in mermaid-esque waves. Her tresses reached her midriff.

She posed against an austere white wall, the neutral tone bringing out the green of her ensemble.

In the first photo, she looked directly at the camera, her chin tilted ever so slightly upwards. Her arms hung down by her sides. The second picture was similar; Qimmah did not break eye contact. This time, the corners of her mouth turned upwards, a small, close-mouthed smile appearing on her face.

Qimmah wore her long locks behind her back for the third shot, showcasing her toned arms. Her mouth was ajar, her pearly white teeth shining in the light. Her nails were done in a French manicure.

As per usual, Qimmah captioned the Instagram update with a motivational phrase. Her followers flocked to the comment section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“Wonder woman,” commended one social media user, punctuating their comment with several “OK” hand symbols.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed another, including three red hearts.

“My inspiration,” wrote a third fan, following up their message with red heart emoji and cats with heart eyes.

“The most perfect looking woman,” said a fourth follower, adding a smiley face.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up close to 13,000 likes and hit more than 170 comments.

The slideshow was just Qimmah’s most recent upload today. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Qimmah posted a video earlier in which she danced in a black crop top and matching leggings. She paired the outfit with mint green sneakers. In that clip, the trainer strutted her stuff and grinned broadly for the camera. She twirled around, lifting her arms above her head, shaking her booty back-and-forth.