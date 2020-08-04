Lea Michele Flaunts Bare Baby Bump In Black Sports Bra & Leggings

Lea Michele shared a photo that was taken during a hike.

Lea Michele shared her first Instagram update in weeks on Monday, August 3. Her latest upload was a photo that showed the mom-to-be flaunting her bare belly during a hike.

Lea, 33, was dressed to work up a sweat in a black sports bra with a low scoop back and a pair of skintight leggings. She also had on a pair of maroon athletic shoes, and she held a white towel and water bottle in one hand. The Glee star wore the waistband of her athletic pants pulled down to accommodate her growing baby bump, which was on full display. Her long dark hair was pulled up in a ponytail.

The photo was snapped from some distance back, and Lea’s head was turned away from the camera. The actress was hiking on a wide dirt trail on the side of a steep mountain. The pathway had a raised edge, and the large potions of the ground were blanketed with dry yellow grass. Dense green trees and other plants grew on the mountainside, and there was a shady area up ahead of Lea. The bright sun beamed down on her where she stood.

Lea had the comments on her post turned off, but her fans have liked her picture over 250,000 times since it went live on her account.

The image was the first post that the Scream Queens actress has shared on her page in two months. The long break came after one of her former Glee costars, Samantha Ware, accused her of making racist comments on the set of the popular TV series. She issued an apology and posted it on her Instagram account, and it was the last post she shared before today’s baby bump photo.

Lea did share a tribute to Glee costar Naya Rivera on her Instagram stories after Naya’s body was discovered in Lake Piru on July 13. Her temporary upload also included an homage to Cory Monteith, who tragically died of an accidental drug overdose on the same day seven years ago. Lea had been dating him at the time.

Lea was sharing periodic pregnancy updates with her fans before she was hit with multiple allegations that she was rude to former costars, and she’s been less active on social media in recent weeks. However, she is occasionally photographed out and about. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the paparazzi snapped a few photos of her and her mother, Edith Sarfati, taking a stroll on a street in Santa Monica earlier this month. Lea was wearing a breezy green mini dress and a protective black face mask. In one shot, she could be seen cradling her stomach.

The “Cannonball” singer is expected to give birth sometime this fall. The baby will be her and husband Zandy Reich’s first child.