Camila Bernal Sits On A Bed Of Roses And Flaunts Her Lacy Lingerie

Instagram model Camila Bernal delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. Kneeling on a bed sprinkled with rose petals, the celebrity flaunted her curves while wearing lacy lingerie.

Camila flouted her famous curves in a revealing lacy white bra and bikini briefs that dazzled against her tanned skin. With her shoulders thrown back, the top revealed delicate scalloped straps. The item of clothing also plunged down low in the front, putting her ample cleavage on display.

The bikini briefs also had the same scalloped pattern along the edges as well as a ruched section at the front. Posing in a crouched position, Camila’s curvaceous hips were the highlight of the snap as her panties sat high over them. With one hand positioned on her knee, her smooth thighs were also a focal point in the image.

Her long straight locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a low messy bun at the nape of her neck. Strands of hair were free on either side of Camila’s perfectly made-up face as she gave just a hint of a smile for the camera. She completed the look with a pair of enormous silver hoop earrings.

The model posed while seated on a bed that featured a pale pink duvet and pillows. A slate-colored bedhead was behind her and stood out against the white walls. Sprinkled in front of the celebrity were many dark pink rose petals, giving the picture a decidedly romantic vibe.

As soon as Camila posted the image, her supporters were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had gathered more than 11,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“I’m HERE FOR THIS,” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“It’s a beautiful morning,” a fan said.

“Absolutely beautiful!!” said another user.

“super amazing so beautiful wonderful,” a fourth person declared, also using rows of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji over words when it came to conveying how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire and heart emoji, often being used multiple times in each post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently shared another racy update with her Instagram followers. In the post, she wore nothing but a black thong and pink suede thigh-high boots as she squatted and posed seductively for her fans. Going braless, the Instagram sensation used her hand in order to cover her chest.