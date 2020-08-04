Devin Brugman Slays In A Cupped Blue Bikini: ‘Worth The Wait’

Devin Brugman’s latest Instagram upload has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

On Monday, the model thrilled her 1.3 million followers with a double-pic update that added some serious heat to her pages. The images appeared to have been photos of Polaroid snaps, in which Devin posed against a blank white backdrop while flaunting her fabulous figure in a two-piece swimsuit that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The first photo provided almost a full-length look at the 29-year-old in her scanty swimwear, while the second was focused in on her chiseled midsection and abs.

Devin slayed in the baby blue bikini that popped against her gorgeous summer tan. The look included a skimpy top with a wide and low neckline that put her decolletage and ample cleavage on display. It featured thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and underwire-style cups that further enhanced her voluptuous chest. A sexy v-front detail added even more skin to the racy display, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

On her lower half, Devin sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just as risque. The number boasted a daringly high-cut leg that exposed her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her waist, highlighting her taut stomach and slender frame.

Devin noted that her look was part of the Summer Collection from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with fellow bikini babe and best pal Natasha Oakley. She revealed that the style, along with others from the collection, was just restocked, and promised that it was definitely “worth the wait.”

The news certainly seemed to delight Devin’s thousands of fans, as did the sight of her incredible bod. Over 19,000 users have hit the like button to show their excitement for the post, while an additional 116 flocked to the comments section to further express their love.

“Anything from you is worth the wait!” one person wrote.

“I’ll take one of everything,” quipped another fan.

“Devin is goals,” a third follower remarked.

“That color is perfect for you beautiful skin tone. Wow,” praised a fourth admirer.

Over the weekend, Devin stunned her followers with another gorgeous look from her swimwear brand. In that post, she rocked a curve-hugging black one-piece with thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. Fan were equally as impressed by the ensemble, awarding it over 17,000 likes and 121 comments to date.