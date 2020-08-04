Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Revealing Peach Ensemble

Fitness trainer Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot triple update in which she showed off her curves in a revealing peach ensemble. The look was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Katelyn made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested in the garment.

The stunning shots were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s content. She stood on a wide sidewalk bordered by lush greenery, and though the sun shone in the distance, Katelyn posed in a shady spot. The ground underneath her feet was scattered with leaves, and she had one sculpted leg planted while the other balanced on the ball of her foot. She wore a pair of strappy beige sandals with a chunky heel that added several inches to her height.

Katelyn rocked a dress with long sleeves and lapels framing the neckline, which dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The long sleeves had a bit of volume to them, and the fabric appeared to have a bit of a sheen, catching the light.

The piece draped over Katelyn’s ample assets before she belted it at the waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The bottom portion of the dress fell around her hips, leaving nearly every single inch of her toned legs on full display.

Her long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls, and she had one hand on her hip as she stared seductively at the camera.

Katelyn fixed her gaze on something outside the frame for the second image, which showed her strutting down the sidewalk and flaunting her flawless bone structure. She finished off the series of snaps, as she frequently does, with a short video clip that gave her audience a behind-the-scenes peek at the photoshoot process.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 57,100 likes within 11 hours. It also racked up 1,293 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Fabulous as always,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“Beautiful head to toe,” another follower added.

“Such a babe,” a third fan remarked.

“And how many guys that have seen you today needed to be taken to the hospital for a heart attack lol,” another follower commented, referencing her captivating beauty.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn posted steamy update in which she rocked semi-sheer white lace statement pants with a wide-legged style, and a skimpy crop top that flaunted some tantalizing cleavage as well as plenty of her chiselled abs.