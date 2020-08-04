Qimmah Russo Dances Around In Tight-Fitting Crop Top And Leggings

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent video post. Smiling for the camera, the celebrity displayed her dance moves, declaring that this is what she will look like “when the clubs open back up.”

As the clip started, Qimmah walked from off-camera and positioned herself front and center to her intended audience. Turning her head to one side, her long blond hair flicked out to the side. As soon as the song started, the fitness guru started moving her body in time to the music as she showed off her fine dance moves.

She wore a black crop top that featured drawstrings on either side. The outfit was close-fitting and showed off her ample cleavage as a result of this. Her muscular thighs and calves were highlighted by way of the formfitting leggings. On her feet, she wore plain white runners.

In the room, a padded while seat and sofa could be seen. Ornate gold edging and legs gave a luxurious feel to the video. The wall behind her was decorated with roses in shades of white, pink, and red.

As Qimmah danced around the room, her straightened hair spun out around her and she appeared to be wearing gold shimmery makeup around her eyes and on her cheeks which added to the vibe of the clip and matched the gold in the furniture.

Spinning around, the celebrity’s pert derriere was prominently on display as, indeed, were her famous abs. She appeared to be having loads of fun during the clip as she endeavored to make her fans smile on the first day of the working week.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the update had gathered close to 13,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“Dancing queen Qimmahrusso! Wud love to be in your club!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yep. That’s abt right,” a fan said in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Gahd you’re hot!” said another user.

“I love you so much Q,” a fourth person wrote, after using rows and rows of emoji first.

Many of her followers decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the video. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and 100 emoji

