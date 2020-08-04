Alexa Collins Puts On A Busty Show In Black Lace Lingerie

Alexa Collins steamed up her Instagram page on Monday with a trio of new photos that have proved hard to ignore.

The close-up shots appeared to have been captured in the model’s bedroom, where she was seen sitting on the side of her unmade bed. She angled her shoulders and cocked her head slightly to the side in the first image, while the second saw her wearing a huge smile across her face and averting her piercing brown eyes to something outside of the frame. She tilted her head toward her other shoulder in the final image of the set, causing her platinum locks to spill down her arm as she shot the camera an intense and smoldering stare.

Alexa sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a set of barely there black lingerie from Honey Birdette that did way more showing than covering up. She rocked a semi-sheer bra that made for quite a busty show thanks to its wide and low neckline that left her ample cleavage well on display. Her voluptuous chest was further enhanced by the number’s underwire-style cups, which also boasted leather piping and flirty, scalloped lace trim.

The bombshell rocked a pair of matching panties that took her racy ensemble to the next level. The undergarment was made of an intricate lace material and featured a daringly high-cut design thats teased a look at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. She added a garter belt as well that wrapped tightly around her navel to highlight her trim waist and slender frame. The combo created a small cutout right above her pelvis, teasing another glimpse of her taut tummy and abs.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the NSFW new addition to Alexa’s page. Within just four hours of going live, it has amassed over 15,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“WOW beyond beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous as always,” quipped another fan.

“You have the most amazing smile and absolutley gorgeous eyes,” a third follower gushed.

“Unreal how incredibley breathtakingly beautiful you are,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans are accustomed to Alexa showing some skin on her Instagram page. She often shares photos of herself clad in lingerie or skimpy bikinis, and sometimes takes it even further by ditching articles of clothing entirely.

Another recent upload to her feed captured her showing some serious skin in a pair of sheer stockings while going topless underneath a cropped denim jacket. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 25,000 likes and 467 comments to date.