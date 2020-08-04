Paulina Porizkova, 55, Stuns Instagram Followers With Topless Sunbathing Shot

Paulina Porizkova may be 55, but the international supermodel is proving that her figure is aging much slower.

The model took to Instagram to share a racy snap of herself sunbathing topless at her home in Upstate New York. With a large sun hat covering her face and a book strategically placed on her chest to avoid running afoul of the site’s strict rules against overt nudity, Porizkova gave her nearly 200,000 followers quite the show. In the caption for the steamy snap, she wrote that going topless is her way of dealing with the summer heat and humidity — especially when she gets a hand with the household duties from other family members.

“My favorite way to spend time on a hot and humid day. As little clothes as possible and a great book,” she explained. “After all the chores are done – of course. Also helps when oldest son is making dinner – mom gets to chill.”

The picture showed that while she may now be decades beyond when most modeling careers end, Porizkova is still able to draw plenty of attention — and able to show off a figure that looks much younger than her 55 years. The NSFW image of Porizkova can be seen on her Instagram page here.

As The Daily Mail noted, the steamy sunbathing shot is the latest in a series of revealing swimsuit images from the supermodel, who last month also posed for her followers in a pair of 20-year-old bikini bottoms. And Porizkova’s apparently found a knack for using literature as a makeshift top, with another picture showing her using an iPad as a bikini top.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Monday’s topless picture was the first time that returned to Instagram since sharing a message on Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She posted a throwback image of herself and told fans that she would be taking the weekend off to let the message sink it. She told fans to have a lovely weekend and advised people to open their hearts to allow more love in the world.

With her return on Monday, it was Porizkova who was basking in the love from her followers. The post was a huge hit with her followers, racking up more than 12,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments from the wowed fans.

“A queen truly living her best life,” one person wrote.

“Love your freedom of being comfortable in your skin,” another added.