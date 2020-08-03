Suzy Cortez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Unzipped Daisy Dukes While Posing On A Crosswalk

On Monday, August 3, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The picture, which was taken by the professional photographer Gabriel Renné showed the 30-year-old posing on a crosswalk. A large building and numerous pedestrians, including some on motorcycles, can be seen in the background.

Suzy posed in a way that looked as though she was walking toward the camera. She arched her back and focused her gaze on the camera lens, as she held on to both a blue jacket and a small soccer ball.

The winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World competition sizzled in a cropped Futbol Club Barcelona jersey. She paired the revealing top with unzipped Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. Suzy also sported a blue-and-red checked face mask that matched her jersey and thigh-high black leather boots.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep middle part.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish and translated to English through Google Translate, Suzy made mention of a streaming service, which is available in a few places in Latin America. She also tagged makeup artist and hairdresser Joan Blackbird, insinuating that he had assisted with her glamourous look.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[T]hat’s very beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“OMG just so super hot and bad to the bone,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely marvelous,” remarked another follower, adding a string of pink flower and fire emoji to the comment.

“[S]tunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her in risque outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a suggestive snap, in which she wore a cheeky orange bodysuit which accentuated her pert derriere. That provocative photo has been liked over 55,000 times since it was shared.