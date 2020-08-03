‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Calls Off Engagement To Nico Svoboda

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King split with her fiance of nearly two years, Nico Svoboda, US Weekly reported.

“They called off their engagement a few months ago,” a source told the magazine. “It was an amicable split. They obviously still follow each other on social media and care about one another.”

The 26-year-old actress stayed quiet about the breakup on her social media, and she’d mostly kept her left hand hidden in shots. However, in May, she did post one photo that showed her left hand minus the engagement ring, which caused some to speculate about the status of her relationship. Of course, since she was in a pool, the picture did not seem to provide definitive proof that the couple called off their wedding.

King hadn’t shared a post with herself and Svoboda in nearly a year. In August of 2019, she shared a photo of them skiing, which she posted in celebration of their first anniversary. However, Svoboda shared a shot of The Life In Pieces alum in February 2020 for Valentine’s Day, and things seemed to be going well with them at that point.

In April, he also responded to fans with a sweet comment about his actress girlfriend when a fan asked him to reveal his favorite thing about King.

“I’ll give you a few,” he replied. “Hunter is the sweetest, most loving person I’ve ever met in my entire life. Her talents extend past acting, yet she’s always humble. And her catalog of over a 1000 dance moves.”

King and Svoboda met in 2016 on the set of The Young and the Restless, where she stars as Summer Newman, and he worked as a camera operator. They got engaged in August 2018. So far, the actress has not announced the breakup on her Instagram account, but she’s recently shared a few photos of herself as well as her sister, actress Joey King, who celebrated her 21st birthday last week. The actress also posted in support of Black Lives Matter earlier this summer, and she shared a shot of herself and her golden retriever looking glum, which she captioned simply as 2020.

The CBS Daytime drama King works on announced today that it will return with new episodes on Monday, August 10, after shutting down production in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, it appears as if she plans to continue in her storylines as Summer. When tthe show left off, Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) had just worked together to best Theo (Tyler Johnson) so that Kyle could take over as CEO at Jabot. Summer had put off her grandpa Victor’s (Eric Braeden) hope for her to work at Newman to be with Kyle, who is also her boyfriend, at the Abbott family business.