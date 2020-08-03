CeeDee Lamb Could Surpass Amari Cooper And Michael Gallup As Cowboys’ Top Wide Receiver, Analyst Says

The Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick is predicted to have a big rookie season.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he is already garnering high expectations. Adam Schein of NFL.com made an argument this afternoon that the former Oklahoma Sooner will soon become quarterback Dak Prescott’s preferred target.

Lamb joins a roster that is already top-heavy at wide receiver. In 2019, Amari Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards while Michael Gallup was not far behind with 66 catches and 1,107 yards on the season. The duo also recorded 14 touchdowns between the two of them.

But even with an established veteran in Cooper and a rising star in Gallup starting ahead of him on the Cowboys’ depth chart, Schein still believes Lamb could steal the show in Dallas. The football pundit praised the incoming rookie’s talent, pointing to his ball skills and ability to pick up yardage after the catch as being superb.

“I think Lamb will become Dak Prescott’s favorite receiver in 2020. Yes, even as a rookie. Yes, even after a highly abbreviated offseason/preseason. Yes, even in a receiving corps that boasted a pair of 1,000-yard guys last season in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. CeeDee’s that good.”

Schein reflected on having Lamb as a guest on his SiriusXM radio show, Schein on Sports, back on April 23 just hours before the 2020 NFL draft began. He noted what really stood out to him was the player’s penchant for the big moment and having a “bull’s eye on his back.”

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Playing in the Big 12 Conference, Lamb is no stranger to rising to the occasion. A three-year starter, he came through in the clutch in many high-pressure moments, including putting up 173 receiving yards in the Sooners’ 2019 conference championship game against Baylor. It’s this production in such situations that led Schein to believe that he will thrive in Dallas.

“He covets big games…I came away from our talk thinking Lamb’s built to shine on the brightest stage. And then he was drafted by America’s Team.”

Lamb’s draft positioning also came as a shock to Schein, who thought the Louisiana native would have been selected much earlier than he was. The analyst would even call the selection “highway robbery.”

Some of the biggest praise Schein would have for Lamb, however, had to do with his choice to wear No. 88. Worn in the past by iconic Cowboys, including Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant, the jersey number holds a special place in the hearts of the team’s fans.

“Lamb has the chops to be a Cowboy and wear the club’s famed no. 88,” he said.