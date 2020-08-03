Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Robe

Kelsie Jean Smeby delighted fans by sharing another sexy photo that saw her in skimpy attire. The update was shared on her Instagram page on August 3, and it’s been generating a lot of praise from her 690,000-plus followers.

The image captured Kelsie posed indoors in what looked to be a bathroom. Kelsie stood in the entryway of a shower that was surrounded by dark walls, and the floor was covered with stone tile. The back of the door had a metal hook for hanging clothing, and the wall to Kelsie’s left featured a set of dimmers. Kelsie appeared front and center and playfully bit her thumb in her mouth as she gazed into the camera with her piercing blue eyes. The model grabbed her side with her opposite hand and shot a sultry stare into the camera.

She opted for a white robe that left little to the imagination and highlighted her hourglass curves. The robe was constructed of white, terrycloth fabric that she wore draped off of her shoulders. Kelsie wore the middle of the garment undone, and the neckline plunged dangerously low into her chest while showing off her ample cleavage. The clothing featured long sleeves that were loose on her arms and covered every inch aside from her hands.

The bottom of the robe was just as hot, and each side was decorated with a large pocket. Thanks to the garment’s daringly short length, Kelsie’s fans were treated to a great view of her muscular legs. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part and added some sexy curls to her mane. Kelsie’s hair tumbled messily on her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the image, she shared that she was not lost and signed it from “babygirl.” The model made sure to thank her photographer, Brendan Forbes, for snapping the smoking hot snapshot, and she also tagged her modeling agency while ending the post with the hashtag “cuddle weather.”

The post has earned over 6,000 likes and 170-plus comments from adoring fans. Most Instagrammers chimed in to rave over Kelsie’s amazing figure while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Yes please, moooore of this would be great to see,” one fan commented with the addition of a series of heart emoji.

“The best I’ve seen so far! Even in a bath towel you look incredible,” another social media user chimed in.

“OMG… I am in LOVE with your eyes!!!! And the rest of you as well. Lol,” a third added.