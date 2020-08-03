Clare Crawley’s Short-Lived ‘Bachelorette’ Journey Will ‘Still Be A Part’ Of Tayshia Adams’ Season

The original series star found love fast, but her quick connection will still be shown on ABC.

Clare Crawley’s short-lived journey to find love will be featured on The Bachelorette despite the fact that Tayshia Adams has replaced her as ABC’s new leading lady.

Amid reports that Clare, 39, stopped filming less than two weeks into The Bachelorette because she is now engaged to one of her suitors, 32-year-old NFL free agent Dale Moss, insiders have confirmed that viewers will still get to see her love connection play out on the rose-filled dating show.

An insider confirmed to ET Online that Clare’s 12-day journey will “still be a part of” the upcoming season of the show. The source noted that “anything can happen” on The Bachelorette and that Clare actually exited the show on good terms with producers.

“Filming did not stop, but Tayshia got a fresh start as The Bachelorette,” the insider added.

It is unclear if a new batch of contestants were brought in to date Tayshia, but strict safety protocols were put in place ahead of filming due to the coronavirus health pandemic. Any new suitor would have to be quarantined for two weeks and be COVID-19 tested, so the timing makes it seem that at least some of Clare’s remaining men may be part of Tayshia’s group of suitors, if not all of them.

Because the Bachelor franchise loves a good twist, this really could turn out to be the most “dramatic” season of the series ever.

David Buchan/Alberto E Rodriguez / Getty Images

But on social media, even Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve seemed confused as to how the revamped Bachelorette will play out. In a tweet, which can be seen here, Reality Steve had a ton of his own questions.

“Yes, Tayshia is the new Bachelorette,” he tweeted. “Who are her guys? When does she start her journey? Did she already? Are guys being flown back in having to quarantine again for a week?”

The blogger added that its safe to assume that Clare’s courtship with Dale will be shown when The Bachelorette airs in September.

Other commenters demanded that Tayshia be given a fair shot at love.

“I hope they just don’t give her Clare’s leftover [men]!” one fan wrote.

“Tayshia deserves a clean slate if she’s picking up the mess Clare left,” another added. “It’s disrespectful to be asked to take on someone else’s men. Like what the hell!

“So is Clare’s season just going to be introducing the guys and then the finale?” a third fan asked.

ABC and Warner Bros. are unlikely to issue a statement on the situation while production is taking, ET noted.