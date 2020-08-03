Anllela Sagra Shares BTS Bikini Video That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.7 million followers with her recent behind-the-scenes video post. In the clip, the celebrity wore a ruffled yellow bikini which thoroughly showed off her enviable figure.

The behind-the-scenes clip showed Anllela seated onboard a boat. She reclined on a padded bench seat that was beige in color. It was unclear what the shoot was pertaining to but the model tagged Pedro Rolle Jr. as being responsible for the production.

Anllela wore a strapless bikini top in a shade of neon yellow. The front featured a ruffled section that hung down over her chest. Even still, some of her cleavage peeked out the top of the swimwear.

The bikini bottoms were scant and barely covered anything at all. Plunging down low in front, the shoestring straps tied in bows high on her sculptured hips. At one point in the clip, Anllela tugged at the straps, bringing them up even higher as she sat back into the seat.

Her long dark locks were styled in gentle waves that were parted to one side and cascaded over her shoulders. The look was completed with a chunky gold chain around her neck.

During the short video, the Instagram sensation pouted for the camera as she fiddled with her bathing suit. One leg was slightly in front of the other as she crossed her ankles.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. it only took one hour for the photo to amass a whopping 109,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Gorgeous!! Loved styled you!! We can plan another one!” said stylist Karo Delgobbo, who had been tagged in the post.

“You’re on fire lately,” said Comic Book‘s Brandon Davis.

“How many posts in one day?” said another user, referencing the fact that the celebrity had posted several updates already.

“So beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a yellow heart emoji for further emphasis.

While there were plenty of written compliments by Anllela’s admirers, others preferred to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular was the fire one. However, there were also plenty of uses of the heart, kissing, and heart-eyed emoji and were used in long strings throughout the comments section.

Anllela posted several videos to her social media account today. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in one she wore nude-colored briefs and a white tank top which was cropped. Dancing around, the Instagram sensation also showed off an annoying mosquito bite that was situated high on her pert derriere.