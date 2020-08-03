Chris Hemsworth Tapped To Host ‘Shark Beach’ Special For National Geographic’s 2021 ‘SharkFest’

On Monday, National Geographic announced that they had chosen Marvel star Chris Hemsworth to host their new hour-long unscripted special Shark Beach, TVLine reported earlier today.

According to the article, the 36-year-old actor will chat with some of the most renowned shark experts in the world. These experts include advocates, surfers, marine biologists, and ocean conservationists.

Together, they will “investigate how the co-existence of humans and sharks is kept safe” and attempt to uncover why attacks have been on the rise in Australia.

Along serving as host, Hemsworth will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

“I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity,” said the Thor actor.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the fish, as “our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem.”

Aside from learning more about sharks and how they impact our oceans, he said it was equally important for people to learn how to protect themselves in the water.

Geoff Daniels, the network’s unscripted programming executive vice president, said National Geographic’s SharkFest — which appears to be their answer to Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week — has evolved into “the port of call for A-list scientists and filmmakers who share our passion for sharks and the health of the planet’s oceans.”

Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

Collaborating with a celebrity like Hemsworth, who is also a fierce advocate for conservation, is extremely important to Daniels.

He values the Extraction star’s dedication to “do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”

Daniels believes people like Hemsworth, working alongside notable scientists and filmmakers, can genuinely make a difference and work to “raise awareness and impact behavior through their incredible social platforms.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while to see the premiere, as it is part of the summer 2021 line-up.

As for this year’s SharkFest, TVLine reported that it would continue airing on Nat Geo WILD beginning on August 9.

Hemsworth’s supporters took to social media to express their excitement over the new project, especially because he appears to genuinely “revere” the predators. Users were happy to know the project would focus on factual information and how to share the ocean, rather than glorifying attacks and stoking fear in swimmers.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Hemsworth and his family had donated $1 million to support Australia amid the damaging bushfires that ravaged parts of the country.