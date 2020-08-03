Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Pink Bikini & Gold Body Chains While Posing On A Beach

On Monday, August 3, Vanessa Hudgens started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 38.7 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Second Act actress posing on a beach on a sunny day with a beautiful body of water in the background. The 31-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a pink bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, flat stomach, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She did, however, covered most of her lower body with a multi-colored sarong. She also shielded her face from the sun with a wide brim straw hat. As for jewelry, she wore gold body chains, a cross pendant necklace, statement earrings, numerous bracelets, a few rings, an anklet, and a sparkling belly button ring.

Vanessa stood in the sand with her legs spread, as she bent one of her knees. She touched the brim of her hat and gazed directly at the camera, while playfully sticking out her tongue.

For the photo, Vanessa pulled back her curly hair with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption, the former Disney Channel star seemed to be stating that she felt like it was the right moment to get “some sun.”

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are such a beauty,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“@vanessahudgens you look gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a trail of heart-eye emoji.

“Looking amazing as always!!” remarked another follower.

“@vanessahudgens [there] literally isn’t a word inside that dictionary that describes just how amazingly beautiful you are, definitely my celebrity crush,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Vanessa has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded numerous pictures, in which she wore a black-and-white two-piece with lace-up detailing. That post has been liked over 980,000 times since it was shared.