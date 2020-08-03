Former ‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon, 52, Stuns In Zigzag Bikini

Kelly Bensimon took to Instagram to share another sizzling shot that showed the 52-year-old clad in a skimpy bikini. The August 3 post has been live on the former Real Housewives Of New York City star’s page for a few hours as of this writing, and it’s earned her rave reviews from fans.

The image captured Kelly posed outside on an overcast day on top of a rock and looking down at the camera below her. The model did not use a geotag to share her location, but in the caption, she hashtagged Newport, where many of her new shares have been snapped. A covering of trees and greenery surrounded Kelly’s back in addition to a few other rocks that matched the color of the one that she stood on.

Kelly planted her left leg firmly on the ground and bent her opposite leg at the knee. She put one hand on her thigh and shot a stare into the camera.

She opted for a skimpy string swimsuit that showed off her bombshell curves. The swimsuit had a funky pattern with purple zigzags. The top of the suit featured small, triangular cups that allowed Kelly to show off a generous portion of cleavage. It had thin straps that secured over her tanned shoulders, and her muscular arms were well on display. The suit’s cups were spaced far apart, and her collar was entirely bare.

Kelly’s bottoms boasted the same funky pattern, and it had thin sides that were worn on her tiny midsection. The cut of the suit allowed for Kelly to show off her lean stems while also treated her adoring audience to a view of her killer stomach.

She styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled messily on her shoulders. The RHONY alum added several accessories to her skimpy bikini, which included a pair of hoop earrings and a few layered bracelets.

In the caption of the shot, Kelly shared with fans that she woke up feeling like this and added several hashtags to the end of her post. Fans have not been shy about showing the photo praise. More than 600 double-tapped the image while 30-plus left comments.

“You always take pictures with bikini! I can tell you like it! Well you where it well if I had a body like yours I would do that to!” one follower exclaimed with a few flame emoji.

“You are looking lovely, Kelly,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“You look like a beautiful Amazon princess warrior! So hot!” a third complimented.