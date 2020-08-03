Austin Addison, Identified As Man Who Slapped Burger King Employee In Viral Video, Has Been Charged And Fired

A 21-year-old man named Austin Addison has been charged and fired from his job after a viral video allegedly showed him berating and then slapping a Burger King employee at a Pennsylvania restaurant.

As TMZ reported, police said Addison was arrested after a video making the rounds on social media showed him screaming in the face of a restaurant employee. While the video did not capture the entire incident, it appeared that the customer was angry about the actions of another worker who was not seen on camera, accusing her of robbery and threatening to have her locked up for the rest of her life.

As the Burger King worker on camera began to warn the customer that his actions were on camera, the person identified as Addison was seen delivering an open-handed slap to the man’s face, stunning him. Addison then walked out the door as the short clip ended.

By the time local authorities identified the person allegedly seen delivering the slap, the footage had captured viral attention, racking up hundreds of thousands of views online. Many shared it in the hope of identifying the person seen attacking the Burger King worker.

The full footage of the incident can be seen in the TMZ link above, but be warned that there is some obscene language and violence.

The report claimed that the customer went on a racist rant, though there was no racist language heard on the portion of the footage that has captured viral interest on Monday.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

The report noted that local police have slapped the 21-year-old with a series of charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. All appear to be misdemeanor charges, though there are more circumstances for Addison ahead. After the clip, a number of internet sleuths set out at identifying the angry restaurant-goer and trying to notify his potential employer. Aided in part by the local police’s release of his name, many found that he apparently was employed by a nearby Harbor Freight Tools store.

TMZ noted that the store has since fired Addison.

There was no further comment from either police or the company, which in the past has expressed support for employees who have come under attack.

This is the second story of violence toward Burger King employees in a matter of hours. As the New York Daily News reported, a Florida man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting to death an employee during a dispute over a long drive-through line.