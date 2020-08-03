Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Curvaceous Figure In Black Lace Lingerie

On Monday, August 3, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap, which was taken with Stassie’s smartphone, showed the 23-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. Hanging wall art, a white sofa, and a marble coffee table can be seen in the background.

Stassie sizzled in a black lingerie set that featured a plunging bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching high-rise underwear. The revealing ensemble, which was from the clothing line Savage X Fenty, left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a delicate cross pendant necklace.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

The YouTuber seemed to have been standing in front of a sizable mirror. Stassie arched her back and jutted out her hips, which further accentuated her hourglass figure. She raked her fingers through her hair and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

In the caption, Stassie, who is a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty, advertised for the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a beautiful lady,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful and loving lady, you are the best lady I have ever seen, I love you,” added a different devotee, along with a blue butterfly, fire, and red rose emoji.

“[W]hy are you so perfect babe,” remarked another follower.

“You look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which her best friend Kylie Jenner and she posed together while wearing coordinating mesh mini dresses. Kylie shared similar photos on her own Instagram account, which amassed more than 10 million likes.