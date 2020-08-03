Shocking New Leaked BodyCam Footage Shows Terrified George Floyd’s Last Moments

Body camera footage from two of the officers associated with the death of George Floyd, the man whose death launched worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, leaked to the Daily Mail on Monday, revealing his last moments from a never-before-seen perspective.

As the video showed, Floyd was approached by law enforcement and asked to show his hands after being reported by a local shop owner on May 25 for allegedly attempting to use a fake $20 bill.

Floyd was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle as he was approached. While he was asked to put his hands up, officers brandished their weapons at a clearly terrified Floyd’s face.

“Mr. Officer, please don’t shoot me. Please man,” he said.

As officers attempted to get Floyd to sit in the back of one of the squad cars, he warned them that he is claustrophobic and has anxiety, adding that he wasn’t resisting arrest.

“I’ll probably just die this way,” he said at one point.

Eventually, Floyd was wrestled to the ground where he began to explain repeatedly that he can’t breathe. He continued to sob and plead, calling for his mother who had recently died, before gradually becoming quiet and still.

The officers were heard telling him to just “relax” and that if he is able to talk, then he can breathe.

Meanwhile, the crowd around Floyd told him to stop resisting arrest and to get into the car as requested. Others requested the officers to get off of Floyd and to put him into the car instead of kneeling on him, warning them that the suspect can’t breathe.

One of the officers leaned down and plucked a small rock out to the tread of the squad car tire as Floyd fell silent.

Later, the crowd asked if someone could check his pulse, saying that he is clearly no longer responsive.

Some of the footage was shown as a video of a computer playing the film, which lasted 28 minutes in total from the pair of body cams. Ten minutes came from the one on officer Thomas Lane and 18 minutes came from his then-colleague, J. Alexander Kueng. These two were the first to arrive on the scene.

While a transcript of the footage has been made public, this is the first time that the two films have been made available outside of the courthouse.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Two other officers eventually were called in to assist, including Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao. Chauvin has been charged with Floyd’s murder, and he is being held on a $1.25 million bail.