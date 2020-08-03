‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Sheila Tries To Keep A Huge Secret

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, August 4 teases a storyline from May 15, 1992. Sheila felt desperate to keep the child she’d stolen from Lauren, so when her mother, Molly, told the truth, Sheila snapped. Lives hung in the balance as a fire burned out of control at the farmhouse Sheila used to hold Lauren and Molly hostage. Elsewhere, Olivia told Nate about her pregnancy.

After Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) admitted the truth about the baby switch to Lauren (Tracey Bregman), she locked Lauren and her mother, Molly (Marilyn Alex), in the farmhouse, according to SheKnows Soaps. The reason Molly earned Sheila’s ire is she’s the one who let the cat out of the bag about Scotty. The baby Lauren switched Scotty for ended up dying, and Molly couldn’t keep quiet anymore. Sheila let Lauren know that her little boy was still alive, which was a shocking moment. However, Lauren felt sure that Sheila meant to take her out once and for all, and she began an attempt to escape. Sheila had a gun. As Lauren and Sheila struggled, a kerosene lantern crashed and broke, which caused the farmhouse to catch on fire with all of them inside.

Paul (Doug Davidson) and Lynne (Laura Bryan Birn) attempted to find Shelia and rescue the women she’d kidnapped. However, they ended up being stranded due to a storm, which meant help might not get there in time for Lauren.

While his wife terrorized the biological mother of her child, Scott (Peter Barton) got some advice from lawyer John Silva (John Castellanos). Scott decided it was time to divorce Sheila, but it wasn’t as easy as just saying that’s what he wanted. Scott learned that divorcing Sheila could well turn into a messy affair. They even worried that she could end up with custody of baby Scotty.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Also, Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) told Nate she’s pregnant. She was supposed to have a hysterectomy, but she’d hoped that tthe surgery could be put off until she gave birth to the baby she was carrying. Thankfully for everyone, the baby, who is now Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless, ended up being okay. Neil (Kristoff St. John) tried to support Olivia with her gut-wrenching decision. Then, he turned his attention to Drucilla (Victoria Rowell), and they ended up going to a dance studio where Dru was able to blow off some steam and relieve her stress with some restorative time practicing ballet.