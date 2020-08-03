‘The Bachelorette’ Fans React To News That Clare Crawley Quit The Show & Will Be Replaced By Tayshia Adams

Fans of the ABC dating show have some definite opinons on the rumored leading lady swap.

The Bachelorette fans are reacting to a report that Clare Crawley has quit the show and will be replaced by Tayshia Adams as ABC’s new leading lady.

It has now been confirmed by ET Online that 12 days into filming at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California, Clare told producers she is in love with one of her suitors on the dating show. An insider told Life & Style that the blonde beauty is now engaged to suitor Dale Moss and that Tayshia, a 29-year-old finalist on Colton Underwood’s edition of The Bachelor, has already taken her place for the unprecedented quarantined series that is currently filming.

There is no word if any of Clare’s abbreviated dating game will be shown on ABC.

On social media, fans had a field day over the news of Clare’s early exit from the rose-filled reality show. While some had been very excited to see the love journey for the oldest star in the history of The Bachelorette – Clare turned 39 this year – others were glad the California hairstylist won’t have to “fake” her way through the season.

“Honestly respect for #ClareCrawley – if she knew she knew, doesn’t need to drag on the season!” one supporter tweeted.

“I have been rooting for Clare Crawley’s messy self for six years, and I will not stop just because she finally ascended to the mountaintop, found what she was looking for, and left after 12 days. I will always stan a mess. #TheBachelorette,” another added.

Other fans insisted that Clare wanting to leave because she already fell in love with a great guy is a legitimate excuse and that it shouldn’t be insinuated that she was being difficult with the production team. But others expressed disappointment over the change of plans.

“I’m bummed because this was the one season I was looking forward to because of her age,” one viewer wrote.

“Nothing personal against Clare Crawley,” another added. “But having her quit after 12 days of filming is the most ‘Clare-ish’ thing ever.”

Indeed, Clare has had quite a history with the ABC franchise, appearing as one of Juan Galavais’s ladies, then on two summers of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as the spinoff The Bachelor: Winter Games, where she became engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

As for the news that Tayshia will fill Clare’s Cinderella shoes as The Bachelorette, many felt the move was deserved and long overdue. Some felt that Tayshia should have been cast as The Bachelorette last year instead of Hannah Brown.