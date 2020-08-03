Portia De Rossi Is Standing By Her Wife Ellen Degeneres Amid Controversy, Thanks Fans For Their Support

Portia de Rossi has finally broken her silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding her wife, Ellen Degeneres, according to People. The Ellen Degeneres Show has come under fire as numerous celebrities, former staff members, and more have come forward to describe a toxic workplace environment. WarnerMedia is now conducting an internal investigation to see if the claims are legitimate.

Until now, Rossi has stayed quiet, even after Degeneres issued an apology. In it, she said sorry to her staff for not paying close enough attention to what was going on with past producers and employees. Critics of the host noticed that she neglected to apologize for any of the allegations directed at her, specifically.

Rossi does not seem to think her wife has anything to apologize for, given her recent Instagram post that stated, “I Stand With Ellen,” in white font against a blue background.

In her caption, she expressed gratitude toward their fans and added multiple hashtags, like “#IStandByEllen,” and “#bekindtooneanother,” which the comedian often said on her daytime talk show.

One particular hashtag, “#stopbotattacks,” caused some confusion.

“It was not immediately clear what de Rossi meant by her reference to ‘bot attacks.’ A rep for DeGeneres has not commented,” noted the publication.

The 47-year-old actress received tons of support for her latest Instagram upload. Close to 50,000 users liked her post, and over 3,800 commented. A few celebrities also reacted to her update, including Kris Jenner and professional polo player Ignacio Figueras.

“It sucks that people have nothing better to do than attack others. If you’ve followed Ellen for this long, you know she’s not for that at all,” said one fan, adding that Degeneres had “rebuilt the high school gym” in their town “after Hurricane Harvey.”

“She’s full of love, for even those she doesn’t know,” they concluded.

That said, dozens of commenters were disappointed with Rossi for not listening to the victims of alleged abuse that took place behind-the-scenes of the talk show.

“This can’t be real. Have some accountability. It isn’t made up when it’s dozens of employees and years of bad stories. Stop acting like she is a victim when there are real victims,” wrote another user.

People reported that Warner Bros. had issued a statement last week indicating they had identified some staffing issues and planned to make changes soon.

On August 3, The Inquisitr reported that former producer, Hedda Muskat, accused the 62-year-old host of creating a frightening work environment behind-the-scenes.