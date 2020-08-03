Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Crochet Mini Dress While Posing In A Field

On Monday, August 3, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the workweek by sharing a stunning snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside in what appeared to be a wheat field with numerous trees in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in an undisclosed part of Sweden.

Anna sizzled in a white crochet mini dress. She did not seem to be wearing a slip underneath the garment, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing dress put her incredible curves and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the feminine look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate silver bracelet worn on her right forearm.

The model turned her body away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. Anna looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo, the stunner wore her platinum blond hair in a slightly tousled style.

The social media sensation left an ear of rice emoji in the post’s caption, seemingly in reference to the location of her photoshoot.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a hit among fans as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“@annanystrom you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen…” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are an angel from heaven so pure so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“@annanystrom you are simply incredible. Stunning,” remarked another follower.

“You look wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing risque outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore an opened cardigan over a floral bra and matching underwear while sitting on the arm of a chair. That suggestive snapshot has amassed over 130,000 likes and 1,3000 comments since it was shared.