Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flashes Serious Cleavage In Bra & Panties For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony delighted fans with an eyeful of her curvaceous figure in a revealing photo for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she showcased her curves in a tight-fitting bra and high-waist panties.

The social media influencer has gained a large online following for posting workout videos, and in this scintillating pic she showed how her hard work has paid off. She was photographed at home, and her body stood out against a plain backdrop.

O’Mahony stood inside in front of a closed door that was painted gray. She was photographed from the thighs up with her body slightly turned from the camera. The popular YouTuber had her long dark hair parted to the right and wore it down as it cascaded over her shoulder. O’Mahony held her right hand near her hair, while her left arm hung by her side. The model’s lips were pursed and she had an intense look across her beautiful face.

The 22-year-old rocked a black bra that accentuated her assets, and had thin shoulder straps. She also sported a pair of matching black high-waist underwear which helped give a view of her toned legs and hinted at her defined backside. Fans were treated to a clear shot of O’Mahony’s chiseled midsection as her tanned skin popped against the neutral background.

The Irish stunner uploaded the photo on Monday afternoon. She included a caption that mentioned making the most of the new month, and tagged her fitness account in the photograph.

Many of O’Mahony’s 672,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the spicy upload, and more than 17,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after it went online. The influencer received over 120 comments in that short time. Her replies were swarmed with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented O’Mahony’s stunning body and gorgeous eyes.

“Your bod is pure perfection!” fellow fitness model Courtney Black wrote.

“You are literally perfect,” a follower commented while adding heart-eye emoji.

“Fine…I won’t eat the donuts,” another joked.

“Blessed be the oil that derived the fuel to fill the tank of the truck that transported the materials to build the hospital where you were born,” one admirer replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony showcased her booty in skintight leggings for a video post. She added three vids where she was filmed working with dumbbells from different angles. The Irish beauty rocked orange leggings and a revealing white top. That post garnered nearly 13,000 likes.