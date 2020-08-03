Madison Gordon Rocks A Neon Green Bikini With Clear Straps: ‘Tropical State Of Mind’

Madison also showed off her bronzed tan in the bathing suit.

Madison Gordon went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Sunday. The gorgeous model showed some skin while revealing in the caption of the post that she was in a definite tropical mindset.

In the sexy snap, Madison looked smoking hot as she sported a neon green bikini. The tiny top featured clear straps that flashed in her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut that put her busty chest in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her petite waist and were pulled up high on her curvy hips as it exposed her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Her long, lean legs also stole the show in the photo. A tattoo on her wrist was also noticeable.

Madison posed with her hip pushed out and one hand on her neck. Her other arm hung at her side as she arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face while the soft sunlight glistened off of her bronzed skin.

In the background, an outdoor couch and a wooden fence could be seen. The bright sky and some green plants were also visible.

She wore her dark hair parted down the center for the shot. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over both of her shoulders.

Madison 862,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the pic, clicking the like button more than 5,400 times in less than 24 hours after it was posted to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the snap during that time.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower declared.

“WOW! Love that colour on you, have a great day beautiful Madi,” another gushed.

“You look so gorgeous babe,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are straight fire. You can seriously do no wrong. You’re more beautiful with every single post gurl,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in her online posts. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she snapped a selfie wearing a skimpy rainbow-colored string bikini. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s pulled in more than 8,700 likes and over 500 comments.