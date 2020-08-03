Christina Milian Poses In Crop Top & Tropical-Patterned Pants For Recent Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a black denim crop top that appeared to be made in the style of a corset. The garment featured wide straps and displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted loose-fitted black pants with a tropical-themed pattern all over. Milian went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, a necklace, and bracelets. She kept her nails short with a coat of polish and styled her dark long hair off her face.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Milian was captured sitting down outside on the grass. The entertainer parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress’s skin was glowing in the sunlight which complimented her skin complexion.

In the next slide, Milian was snapped standing up. She placed one arm behind her and rested the other beside her. Milian’s pants covered her feet completely and her shadow from the sun displayed her silhouette on the grass.

In the third and final frame, Milian shared another pic of herself sporting a similar pose but in black-and-white.

In the tags, she credited Fashion Nova for her ensemble.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“I need this outfit! Please and thanks,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking absolutely incredible, amazing photos,” another person shared.

“OMG Christina! Sooo gorgeous! Thanks for sharing your essence with us!” remarked a third fan.

“Gurl you are aging in reverse. Inspiration,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white tank top paired with high-waisted light beige shorts that featured large buttons going up the garment. Milian tucked her top into her shorts and accessorized with a couple of thin necklaces and small silver hoop earrings. She sported her long dark hair in a high ponytail and placed a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.