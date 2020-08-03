Polina Malinovskaya Rocks A Leopard-Print Bikini In Sexy, Triple-Photo Update

Polina Malinovskaya smoldered in the latest, triple-photo update shared on her Instagram page. The August 3 upload showed the model in one of her hottest bikinis to date.

The first image in the series captured Polina posed on a dark-colored staircase. As her geotag indicated, she was at Mudra Tulum. Polina rested her derriere on one step, and she tilted her head back and looked up toward the sky. The model leaned her weight on her elbows and arched her back while she playfully tugged at one of her bikini strings. Polina opted for a skimpy, leopard-print swimsuit that flaunted her bombshell body.

On her upper half, she wore an impossibly small top with tiny triangular cups that showed off her cleavage. It had thin straps over her shoulders, and the skin-baring look left her bronzed arms bare. Polina’s scandalous top also treated her captivated audience to a peek of the dark ink tattoo in the middle of her chest.

The bottom of the suit was just as sexy, and it had incredibly tiny string sides that stretched well above her defined hipbones while accentuating her trim waist. The high-cut design of the suit left her bronzed legs on display while the front hit a few inches below her navel and showcased her chiseled abs.

The second photo in the series showed Polina posed on the same set of stairs, but she gazed into the camera with her piercing eyes. Polina rocked the same, revealing swimwear and wore her long, blond locks with a middle part. Her hair was soaking wet and cascaded down her back.

The third image in the deck captured Polina in even less clothing. She ditched her top and set it on the step beside her as she used her hands to cover her chest. The model’s taut tummy was in full view, and she stretched her legs in front of her.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Polina’s page for 10 hours, but it’s already amassed over 185,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Most social media users complimented her body while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.

“Omg baby beautiful I love you,” one follower gushed alongside a trio of pink hearts.

“Absolutely sexy bikini wonderful tanning body wonderful woman,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning. How can anyone be so perfect? You are a wild one Polina,” a third fan added with the addition of a few flames.