Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Flaunts Baby Bump In A Series Of Stunning Pregnancy Portrait Shots

Eniko Hart looked mesmerizing in these new baby bump portraits.

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko is gracing the internet with her ethereal beauty and growing baby bump in a series of spectacular pregnancy portraits shared to her Instagram on Monday.

In one snap, the 35-year old could be seen wearing a magenta top that tightly wrapped around her decolletage. While a piece of the same fabric draped across her shoulder and elegantly hung down her side. The model put her best foot forward as she bent her knee and lifted her heel. The bottom half of the dress provided more of a flow as it elegantly draped across the wood-paneled floor.

Her hair was curled and pinned into a bun. She paired the hairstyle with a leopard-print headband in the shape of a bow, and completed the ensemble with silver hoop earrings. Eniko sat regally on a large wicker chair as she unapologetically displayed her growing baby bump.

As if the first image wasn’t enough to set the internet ablaze, Eniko shared a second snap. This time the model posed in a standing position as she looked off to the side. The image beautifully showcased the loose-fitting nature of the dress, as the photographer caught the side draping in mid-air. In this image she appeared to be wearing white anklets which only sought to highlight her toned legs. The magenta colored dress provided the perfect pop of color to a white background.

In the caption, Eniko noted and thanked everyone involved in creating the stunning portraits, including the makeup artist and creative director.

Eniko’s over 3.3 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 164,000 times in less than four hours after it was first shared to her feed. Fans couldn’t contain their glee as they made their way to the comments section to share what they thought of the portraits.

“Wow! Slayed and glowing!” One follower wrote.

“You’re slaying these maternity photos!!” Another Instagrammer exclaimed.

“These photos are so stunning!!! You look so radiant,” a third social media user gushed.

This isn’t the first time the star has graced her Instagram followers with her growing baby bump. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a snap of her keeping fit during her second pregnancy.

Eniko first announced her pregnancy back in March to the delight of her followers. Along with Kevin’s two children from a previous marriage, the couple share a 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash. The couple also recently revealed that they’re expecting a little girl this time.