Is Clare Crawley Engaged? Here’s Why She’s Rumored To Have Been Replaced On ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelorette rumors about Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss are gathering steam. Neither ABC nor the production team has formally confirmed any of these juicy spoilers yet, but rumor has it that the two are already engaged and that’s why she’s insisting on quitting the show and being replaced.

Over the past few days, The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that she already found the man she considers to be her Mr. Right. Supposedly, the former NFL player who is said to have received her first impression rose reportedly already captured her heart.

The buzz is that she fell so hard, so quickly for him that she’s being replaced as The Bachelorette by Tayshia Adams.

Now, according to a new report from Life & Style, Clare and Dale are engaged.

Little else about the rumored engagement has been revealed yet, but an insider told the outlet that’s how serious things already are for the supposed couple. It’s not known yet how much of this will air on the network this fall, but it seems likely that The Bachelorette producers will find a way to utilize this shocker to their advantage.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

When did he pop the question and how did they get to this point so quickly? So far, it’s been said that the producers were blindsided by this and that the two have played coy about whether or not they had already connected prior to the first night of filming.

He was one of the men in the original cast for her season, and she did know who all the potential suitors were after the cameras were set aside in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It wouldn’t be a stretch to suspect that they reached out to one another privately and built a relationship of some sort prior to everything resuming a couple of weeks ago in California.

If the two are engaged, that certainly explains the decision to shift focus to Tayshia.

On Sunday, spoiler king Reality Steve shared a couple of short videos via his Twitter page connected to all of this speculation. A fireworks show was held at the La Quinta Resort where the season is being filmed. He admitted he didn’t know why the fireworks would have been done if the original Bachelorette star had stopped filming though.

Given this new development, it could be that the fireworks were perhaps held as essentially an engagement celebration. It could also be that they were incorporated into helping Tayshia kick off her portion of this experience.

Monday afternoon, Reality Steve shared this new report teasing the proposal via Twitter and he acknowledged what many other The Bachelorette spoiler fans are saying.

“This is getting more and more bizarre. IF this is true, this has to prove that Clare and Dale were speaking pre-show,” he tweeted.

The one thing that does seem to be certain at this point is that viewers have some crazy twists and turns to look forward to this fall when The Bachelorette does finally get to air on ABC.