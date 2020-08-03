Lisa Rinna Claims She And Co-Stars Mentioned ‘It All’ At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Reveals Harry Hamlin ‘Loved’ It

Lisa Rinna is teasing her Instagram audience of the upcoming special.

Lisa Rinna called the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 10 reunion “bullsh*t” last month but now, weeks after she and her co-stars filmed the reunion virtually from their homes in Los Angeles, she seems to be changing her tune.

In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 3, Lisa explained what was “great” about the taping before admitting that her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, was close by at some points during the filming session and actually “loved” getting to sit in and hear what was going on between the ladies.

“Where I think the reunion was great is we left it all on the floor. We mentioned it all,” Lisa said in one of her messages, along with a raised hands emoji.

Then, in another post, Lisa told her fans and followers that during her and her cast mates’ Zoom reunion, Harry was sitting in the hallway and listening to them “mention it all.” Also with her message, Lisa shared a laughing while crying emoji while failing to address what it was that she and her co-stars had mentioned.

“I don’t think [we’re] over it yet,” she continued with another post, which included a crying emoji.

Although Harry is certainly sworn to secrecy in regard to what was said between his wife and her cast mates, Lisa confirmed that her hubby “loved every second of” the taping.

“Just FYI,” she added.

Following Lisa’s post, Bravo Snarkside on Instagram shared a screenshot of what she had said with their own fans and followers on their Stories. In the caption, they reminded their online audience that Lisa previously called the reunion “bullsh*t” before calling Lisa out for seemingly attempting to save her job with her latest comments.

“Trying desperately to save the diamond,” they wrote.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ at the Beverly Wilshire. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa slammed the RHOBH reunion on her Instagram Stories in July when she suggested that the taping was less than eventful due to the letter of cease and desist that Denise Richards had sent to their co-star, Brandi Glanville, months prior.

“I guess cease and desists work,” she wrote at the time.

As fans of the series will recall, Denise took legal action against Brandi after Brandi told their cast mates that the two of them had supposedly engaged in an affair behind the back of Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, and also claimed Denise had been trash-talking the other women.