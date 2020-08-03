Luciana Del Mar Rocks A Provocative Strapless Thong Bikini At The Beach

Luciana Del Mar went scantily clad in a sexy new video post on Instagram, which she shared with her fans on Sunday evening. The stunning model put all of her enviable curves on full display as she strutted her stuff at Hermosa Beach in California.

In the racy clip, Luciana looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a tiny green and gray bikini. The strapless top clung tightly around her chest and flaunted her massive cleavage. The garment also featured a racy cutout in the middle and showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and clung snugly to her petite waist while emphasizing her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the post. She accessorized the style with a charm bracelet on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck.

Luciana hit the beach for the video. She posed in an array of positions, which included her digging her knees into the sand and arching her back, tugging at her bathing suit, and looking over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face as she enjoyed a Bang Energy drink. In the background, a stunning ocean scene, light sand, and bright blue sky were all visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The brunette locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Luciana’s 916,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The video was viewed more than 130,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 260 remarks about the clip during that time.

“Why are you so perfect,” one follower gushed.

“Sunday, Sun and Beach, definitely the best,” another wrote.

“Wow.. looking amazing,” declared a third social media user.

“The highlight of my day!!!” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for flashing her voluptuous bod in revealing pics online. She’s been photographed rocking scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a plunging powder blue crop top that left very little to the imagination, as well as a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. To date, that upload has collected more than 18,000 likes and over 570 comments.