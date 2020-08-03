Martha Stewart Hits 1 Million Followers On Instagram: ‘I Could Not Ask For A Better Present!’

The lifestyle expert turned 79 years young today.

Martha Stewart hit 1 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans, friends, and followers for their support on the social media platform. In the update, the lifestyle doyenne was in an outdoor setting, looking lovely in a portrait taken by friends Douglas Friedman and Kevin Sharkey as she celebrated her birthday.

Martha stood on the terrace of her bedroom at her estate in Bedford, New York, an upscale area of Westchester County. The area was lush with greenery, with plants that reached all the way up to her balcony. The stunning home has been Martha’s residence for the past 20 years. Martha resides in the 1925 farmhouse called the Winter House, as seen in the photo, one of several residences on the 153-acre property.

Looking lovely in white pants and a dolman-sleeved blue blouse with a squared-off collar, Martha stood on the outdoor area of her home as the sunlight appeared to rise behind her. Her blond hair appeared to be cut to shoulder-length and showed off the former fashion model’s high cheekbones and long neck. Beyond Martha is a large treeline that frames the expansive homestead.

In a caption to the pic, Martha appeared to be grateful to have become such a popular celebrity on the social media sharing site and was thrilled to reach such a fabulous milestone marker as she celebrated being 79 years old.

Fans of the television star, author, and lifestyle superstar added their own sentiments to the comments that accompanied the post.

“Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the great quarantine content. Hope your year is filled with much beauty and happiness!” remarked one follower.

“Happy, Happy Birthday! Thank you for sharing your life and love of food with us,” wrote a second fan.

“Thank you for being such a great inspiration and teacher,” stated a third Instagram user of the work Martha has done to educate her fans in the world of cooking, gardening, and decorating.

“Elegant lady deserving of a wonderful day!” said a fourth follower.

The home seen in the above share is also a featured setting of Martha’s new lifestyle series on HGTV titled Martha Knows Best. The show follows her as she completes outdoor projects on her to-do list. The show will feature remote appearances by celebrities Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, according to a report from House Beautiful.