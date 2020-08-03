Genesis Lopez Slays In A Neon Green Bikini As She Works On Her Tan

Genesis Lopez took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a racy new upload with her adoring fans. The model flashed her fit physique as she revealed in the caption of the post that it felt like hurricane weather, and then asked her fans how their weekend went.

In the revealing photo, Genesis looked hotter than ever as she rocked a tiny neon green bikini. The garment was cut low to expose her colossal cleavage. It also featured thin straps that fastened around her neck and behind her back while showcasing her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her petite waist as it emphasized her long, lean legs and round booty. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and sculpted abs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Genesis sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her feet in the water. She had her knees bent and her back arched as she placed one hand behind her for balance. The other hand rested behind her head while she tilted her face towards the sky and soaked up some sun. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her dark hair pulled back into a bun behind her head. The long locks were twisted back and pulled away from her face, likely to help her beat the heat from the sunshine.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 23,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 270 messages during that time.

“Hurricane never looked like this when I was in Florida,” one follower wrote.

“Get it beautiful. My favorite. The most sexiest woman ever, sexy princessita beautiful, perfect Flawless and Debonair. Gorgeous Angel,” another stated.

“That is quite a bikini,” a third social media user declared.

“So beautiful and amazing,” a fourth person commented.

The model never ceases to amazing her admirers when she shows off her hourglass curves in racy outfits such as scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently thrilled her followers when she sported a colorful bikini that clung to her voluptuous figure while she spent some time outdoors. To date, that pic has racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 880 comments.