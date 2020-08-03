Bri Teresi Wears Her Swimsuit Top Undone In Naughty, Beachside Shoot

Bri Teresi ditched her swimsuit top in the latest racy photo that was added to her scandalous feed. The shot was shared with fans on Monday morning and provided the perfect treat to kick off the workweek.

The image captured Bri posed outside at the beach while a geotag in the update indicated that she was in San Jose, California. Bri turned her body in profile as she knelt in the sand and had the ocean at her back. Most of the background was blurred, but there also appeared to be a mountain range in the distance. The model’s lower legs were covered in sand, and her wet body glistened in the sun. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare and pursed her lips as she gazed into the camera. She arched her back and showed off her incredible figure in an NSFW swimsuit.

Bri wore the top of the suit off of her figure, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her bombshell curves. The blond bombshell covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while she was able to show off her tanned back, trim tummy, and tiny midsection. She wrapped her chest with her arms and but still teased a glimpse of her upper-boob to her adoring fans. She wore the bottom of the swimsuit on her hips, and the straps from the top fell over her thighs and derriere. The sides of the suit stretched across Bri’s hips and allowed her to show off her trim legs.

The model brushed her hair out of her face and her long, blond mane fell behind her shoulders. The front and bottoms of her locks appeared to be wet, indicating that she may have taken a dip in the water. In the caption of the image, Bri asked her fans what they were up to today and the Maxim model also made sure to tag her photographer, Jentrie Bentley, to credit him for the sizzling new shot.

It comes as no surprise that the image has amassed more than 2,000 likes and 140-plus comments from Bri’s massive fan base. Most Instagrammers were quick to compliment Bri’s fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Hi Bri yet another stunning photo of u always look so sexy,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Just looking at your defining beauty,” a second social media user wrote.

“I really love your physical beauty movement and yours soul by heart so……..so…… So…..so much,” another wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.