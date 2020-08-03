Elizabeth Hurley, 55, ‘Accidentally’ Twins With A Friend In The Same Aqua String Bikini She Gifted Her

The swimsuit designer rocked the exact suit as her friend in a new photo.

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her stunning bikini photos, but her latest snap had fans doing a double-take. The 55-year-old actress and swimsuit designer rocked a gorgeous aqua bikini for a pic she posted on Monday, but it was the exact same suit that her friend was wearing in the photo.

In a photo shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, the designer wore a light blue two-piece number from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. An unidentified pal posing next to her had the same bathing suit in — right down to the coordinating sheer white cover-up thrown over her shoulders. The two friends also wore coordinating sunglasses and flaunted twin-like toned abs as they posed outdoors side by side on a sunny day.

In a cheeky caption to the pic, Elizabeth joked that it’s “always risky” to give someone a gift that also happens to be one of your own favorite things. The star noted that she was “accidentally twinning” with her friend, whom she did not tag in the post. She also did not reveal the name of the bikini in question, much to the dismay of some of her followers.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans raved about Elizabeth and her equally fit friend as the two women bared their bodies in their revealing string bikinis.

“Thanks for taking the risk!!!!” one follower joked of Liz’s decision to wear the same swimsuit as her pretty pal.

“You’re both rockin in that bikini,’ another wrote.

“Wow! You girls are like the double mint twins! Spectacular!” a third chimed in.

“Some good looking bookends,” another added.

Other fans joked that they would head right over to clean Elizabeth’s pool, while others declared that the unintentional “twinning” post won Instagram for the day.

Elizabeth, who turned 55 years old in June, has not been shy about flaunting her figure. The brunette beauty’s Instagram page features a steady stream of bikini poses as she models items from her popular swimwear collection, but she doesn’t often share the spotlight with a pal.

As for the secret to her picture-perfect bikini body, last year Elizabeth told Good Morning America that it’s all about lighting and less about being an age-defying phenomenon.

Elizabeth told ABC News’ Amy Robach that she has been in the modeling and entertainment business for a long time and the one thing she has learned from working with phenomenal photographers is it’s “90 percent lighting.”

“I promise you I’m not standing under overhead direct sun at midday,” she said.