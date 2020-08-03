Iggy Azalea Wows In Skimpy Crop Top With Louis Vuitton Scarf As Protection: ‘Masks Can Be Stylish Too’

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new eye-catching photos of herself. The Australian rapper uses the social media platform regularly to show off her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Change Your Life” hitmaker stunned in a skimpy black crop top that featured long sleeves. The garment still showcased her shoulders and also displayed her decolletage, toned stomach, and a hint of her underboob. She wore the ensemble with a high-waisted black skirt that was very tight fitted. The item of clothing fell below her knees and was paired with black heels, which gave Azalea some extra height.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is recommended to protect yourself with a face mask when leaving your house, therefore Azalea opted for a white Louis Vuitton scarf as protection. The accessory featured a rainbow print and the designer’s iconic logo in different colors. She rocked a jeweled silver necklace and held onto a black bag. Azalea sported acrylic nails and styled her blond locks in a high bun.

The 30-year-old treated followers to four images within one upload.

In all the shots, she appeared to have been snapped by the paparazzi in a parking lot. In three of the four pics, Azalea had been captured from head-to-toe in the major look. All the images appeared to be taken in the evening as the lighting was dark and the sun looked to be setting in the background.

In the second frame, she had been photographed closer up, looking directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, Azalea insisted that masks can be stylish too.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 223,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 13.6 million followers.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVER,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your mask looked at corona eyes and said: poor,” another person shared.

“You are always looking wonderful,” remarked a third fan, adding a flame emoji.

“You should be locked up Iggz, killing us all with these looks,” a fourth admirer commented.

Being papped and looking incredible is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Fancy” chart-topper purposely flaunted her post-baby body after an online troll claimed she was photoshopping her images. She showed off her amazing shape in a crop top and skintight pants and had fans in awe of her. Azalea went outdoors prepared and held a black face mask.