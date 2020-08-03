‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Cheats The System & Returns Home

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 4 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) finally comes home after her accident. Wanting to make her homecoming special, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) go the extra mile, per Soaps.

Cheating The System

Steffy wanted to get home as soon as possible after crashing into Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) car with her motorcycle. She later admitted that the accident happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react and only woke up in the hospital to the shocking news that she was involved in a collision.

It didn’t take long before Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) realized that his patient was in a lot of pain. Steffy had broken some ribs and also had a spinal injury. The doctor knew that she was suffering a lot but Steffy refused to ask for medication. Dr. Finnnegan also told Steffy that she would take weeks to heal which upset the single mom.

The Forrester co-CEO figured that they wouldn’t let her go home if she needed strong painkillers, so she powered through the pain. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy cheats the system and they allow her to go home because she is apparently managing her condition well.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

A Welcome Home Party

Liam and Hope have been looking after Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) while Steffy was in the hospital. They know that she has been missing her little girl and they want them to have a happy reunion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will decorate the cliff house in an effort to cheer Steffy up. Kelly and her half-sister Beth will soak in the party atmosphere as they wait for Steffy to come home.

The soap opera tease that Steffy will be delighted. She missed her family and desperately wants life to return to normal. Kelly and Steffy will have an emotional reunion as they see each other again. She will also thank Liam and Hope for all their efforts to make her homecoming special.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy also makes an impact on Dr. Finnegan. He will make a house call later this week to check up on his patient. It appears as if he is intrigued by the beautiful businesswoman and wants to get to know her better. As for Steffy, she previously told Liam that she stopped hoping for a reunion when Hope put a ring on his finger. She’s ready for a new man in her life.